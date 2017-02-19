Critical access

I am concerned about the recent news of wanting to close several railroad crossings throughout Biloxi, mainly the crossing at Iris Street.
I have lived in this neighborhood for more than 50 years. I am mostly concerned about the possibility of emergency vehicles having access to our neighborhood south of the tracks if this crossing is closed permanently.
During large events along the Coast — such as Cruisin’ The Coast, Scrapin’ The Coast, Spring Break — how would emergency response vehicles be able to service us in case of an emergency with only one way in and out of the neighborhood? U.S. 90 is constantly busy, under construction and crowded. Using the crossing at Iris Street to get to Pass Road is our only other way of having available access to roads throughout the year.
During another catastrophic event, such as Hurricane Katrina, where U.S. 90 is completely inaccessible, how would we have access to leave or get assistance if we are trapped in the neighborhood? Unlike at the crossings in East Biloxi, we have never had any issues with vehicles going over the tracks.
I do not understand how this would be more productive, helpful or safer if it has the potential to put an entire neighborhood at risk during emergencies. The mayor and City Council member Dixie Newman need to make sure this crossing stays open for our neighborhood and the many drivers who use it daily.
David Lester
Biloxi
