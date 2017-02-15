Planetary devotion

There is a new religion in town. Well, it is relatively new.
If you think the Jim Jones Kool-Aid drinkers were fanatical (remember Guyana, Nov. 18, 1978), they don’t hold a candle to this new religion’s proponents.
This new religion started around the 1970s as “global cooling.” It was then the learned opinion of the “scientific community” that Earth would soon become a frozen snowball hurtling through space. Later, the “scientific community” divined that no, the culprit wasn’t “global cooling,” but rather “global warming.” To increase the size of the tent under which these zealots meet, they seized on simply “climate change.”
Though apparently not really certain whether Earth is cooling down or warming up, the high priests of “climate change” are absolutely certain of one thing — whatever is happening is the direct result of human activity.
This current certainty of the “scientific community” is claimed through the genius of man-made computer models that can look 10, 20, even 100 years into the future and tell us with absolute certainty what will happen because of this human activity (if only similar hurricane computer models could look three days in the future with such an amazing degree of certainty).
Beware of the “climate change” proselytizers.
If you are not a member of this new religion, you better get on board quickly or you will be labeled a heretic, a “denier,” a blasphemous fool, an idiot of the highest order, a red-neck deplorable.
William D. Blakeslee
Gulfport
Comments