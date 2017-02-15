Time for the Left to get over it

I’m beginning to see the light. What was I thinking to vote for a man like Donald Trump and falling for his “Make America Great Again” slogan. He has had the gall to come to Washington and actually believe his job is to keep campaign promises and get stuff done.
Expecting the Congress to work a five-day week, act on proposed legislation, vote on appointees and do the work of the people — how dare he. That is not the way Swampland works. Demands that he reach across the aisle so his hand can be bit and spit on by Democrats — hey, that is only fair.
And the poor mainstream media — for the Trump administration to ask them to share space with “alternative” news sources who actually ask substantive questions — too much. They are entitled, and for President Trump to tweet directly to the American people and not allow them to interpret for us what he says — outrageous.
And for those gun-toting, Bible-thumping, irredeemable deplorables out in flyover country — look folks, this new America the Left was making that left the rule of law on the sideline and promoted irrational political correctness and groupthink politics, complete with community organizing radicals and anarchists — Trump has no right to reverse it.
Oh wait, yes he does. We the people have voted him permission to dismantle the corrupt Washington infrastructure and send the Left and their un-America ideas packing. Get over it!
Mike Fullilove
Long Beach
