Don’t miss free Community Resource Fair

Just recently I have noted two Letters to the Editor appealing to the community to “do something for the people … who are homeless” and that programs are needed to help the poor and unemployed.
The Coast has a significant number of nonprofit and government agencies that network together to provide free and low-cost resources and help with employment.
Disability Connection produces a tool that provides this information called the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Resource Guide. Many Coast agencies use this resource, and one copy is available to agencies and churches providing resource assistance. An interactive downloadable copy is available at disabilityconnection.org/.
On Friday, Disability Connection will host a free Community Resource Fair for health, employment and inclusion at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More than 70 of these agencies will be available to discuss programs and jobs.
Resources include transportation, free medical, recreation, veteran services, health and wellness, financial services, legal services, jobs, housing, disability services, senior and children services and more.
I encourage everyone, and especially social workers, churches and agencies who serve our community, to attend this event to learn about the programs that are available so that when you or someone you serve is affected by a challenge you know where to send them.
The Disability Connection can be reached at 228-604-4020.
Janie O’Keefe
Executive director, Disability Connection
