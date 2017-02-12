STDs hurt married people

Couples should be married before they are intimate. In fact, it should become law.
Another bill that should be introduced is one that allows a spouse to sue his or her married partner for contracting a sexually transmitted disease.
Married victims of STDs suffer mental anguish, loss of wages and pain and suffering.
We are bombarded with messages that say “Get Tested.” This is not enough.
Millions of people in the United States suffer from STDs and many more contract an STD each year.
So I give my advice: Don’t cheat. Get tested. Get married.
Happy Valentine’s Day.
Courtize Hicks
Gulfport
