Real estate languishes

The southern tip of Hanover Drive in the Windsor Port subdivision of St. Martin extends onto a small peninsula where four houses once stood before Katrina.
As they were only a few feet above the Fort Bayou estuary, they didn’t stand a chance during the hurricane and little remained except the foundations.
In the aftermath of Katrina, I remember reading in the Sun Herald that the Department of Marine Resources purchased the waterfront property, ostensibly for some sort of marine research initiative. As I recall, DMR officials paid in excess of $1 million for the lots.
The paved portion of Hanover Drive that extends onto the peninsula is blocked by a padlocked chain that extends from obstructive fencing on either side of the road. No structures or development of any kind is evident beyond the barriers.
Is there a plan for the property? If not, why was it purchased by the DMR? Since this is presumably state property, why is access not allowed to the public? After all, it could support a fishing dock or any number of water related recreational activities. I understand there are several similar properties in Jackson County under the control of the DMR that are also idle and undeveloped.
Since the DMR is supported by public funds, I feel the properties should be put to good use or sold to help reduce our tax burden. In any case, an explanation is in order and long overdue.
Charles P. Egerton
Ocean Springs
Editor’s Note: DMR Public Affairs Director Melissa Scallan said the Hanover Drive property was purchased through the Coastal Impact Assistance Program. DMR can sell property bought with CIAP if the function of the area changes. For example, if the area becomes a tourist area, the property could be sold to be developed. U.S. Fish and Wildlife must approve all sales.
DMR does not plan to sell this property, but rather has plans to restore it to green space. The plan was approved by U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and as funds are available for the project, DMR will move forward.
