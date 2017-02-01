Libraries are public service

Hancock County is looking into privatizing the county library system.
Libraries are a public service and a much needed one.
In our state, where we are at the bottom of the educational ladder, we need all the services we can to help our residents climb up that ladder.
It makes no sense to take this step, which will surely make those libraries less accessible and more expensive for people to use. It will also have the effect of adding to the unemployed in our county as there is no assurance that any of the current employees will be rehired at a full-time job with benefits.
It stands to reason that cuts are in order for the new company to make money and those cuts will come from the residents who pay for the libraries with their tax money.
Surely the Hancock County supervisors can do better than hurt people this way.
Gloria Burlette
Diamondhead
