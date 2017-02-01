A dinosaur of electoral policy

In his Federalist Papers No. 68, Alexander Hamilton writes, “The Constitution is designed to ensure that the office of the president will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree with the requisite for qualification.” The point of the Electoral College is “to preserve the sense of the people, while at the same time ensuring that a president is chosen by men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station, and acting under circumstances favorable to deliberation, and to a judicious combination of all reasons and inducements which were proper to govern their choice.”
In other words, the president is to be placed into office by those educated individuals who hold positions of power. A glaring limitation on both direct democracy and representative democracy.
Many limitations written in the Constitution have been eliminated for good reason. States were permitted to ban women from voting and from holding office. Senators are now elected instead of being appointed by the state legislature as directed by the 17th Amendment. Counting slaves by the 3/5 rule was abolished by the 14th Amendment.
It is common knowledge that a majority of those leaders responsible for the Constitution were actually afraid of a true democracy.
The Electoral College is an archaic limitation that denies the “one man one vote” doctrine of direct democracy and representative democracy and should have gone the way of the dinosaurs many years ago.
Shirley A Miller
Kiln
Comments