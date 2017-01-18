Each part of the union has a voice

This is in response to “The very definition” (Page 3C, Jan. 11) and that writer’s concern that rural votes seem to matter more than urban votes: It is not a matter of rural vs. urban, but it is a matter that the population of each of the 50 states has a voice by state, not as a whole by nation.
While your definitions of democracy and the Electoral College are absolutely correct, you have completely missed the two essential elements in this matter.
First, the name of our nation is the United States of America. This nation is a union of 50 states, with the population of each state having a clear role in the election of the president. This is why the our nation is a republic operating on democratic principles, not a pure democracy.
Second, the Electoral College is established by the U.S. Constitution. The founders specifically excluded the concert of a national popular vote as the basis for the election of the presidency. The entire framework of our Constitution is centered around being a union of states in which the population in each state, not the nation as a whole, has the primary role to determine representation.
I recognize that the distribution of the population between urban and rural areas is greatly out of balance, but the fact remains that the structure of the election of the president requires the population in each of the 50 states to play a role, not the national population as a whole.
Stephen Grimes
Gautier
