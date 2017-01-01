Liberals have closed minds

Recently, a letter to the editor was penned by a liberal citizen who claimed liberalism is close to godliness. This couldn’t be further from the truth.
First, he claimed liberal equates to tolerance. So-called liberals are the most intolerant people on the planet. It’s in the news everyday: Rioting for losing an election, attacking people who don’t agree, controlling speech and the list goes on and on.
Also, the writer claimed conservatives are not tolerant of people of other races. Every single day there’s another liberal article, video, blog about how white people are so terrible. There is never a news story unless it’s fabricated about a conservative attacking another race. Also, the president-elect at the RNC stated he would protect our LGBT community from an oppressive foreign ideology.
Finally, the writer compared modern-day Islam to Christianity seven centuries ago. This is completely wrong on so many levels.
I would like to tell the writer to quit forcing your beliefs on everyone while claiming it’s the other side that’s doing all this. Also, I’m praying for you.
Eric Schweinsberg
Pass Christian
Comments