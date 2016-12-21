At Christmas, remember the seniors

At this time of year, the media reports dozens of events for distribution of everything, including free haircuts to children.
We should also remember our seniors who are sick, alone and wanting something as simple as a greeting card to make their day.
I know one lady who is deaf and suffers from crippling arthritis. When I send her a greeting card, she calls to thank me. We’ve been neighbors for 16 years, went through Katrina together — the only residents in our neighborhood who returned — and we’ve never visited because of my medical problems. But those cards prompted her to begin praying for me, and her response to get me praying for her daily.
Bless you and yours for a safe holiday season and a fruitful 2017.
Bunny Chapman
Gulfport
