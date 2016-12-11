Teens deserve respect

Thank you for giving the Harrison County Teen Age Republicans firsthand experience with the tone of mockery and use of dodgy context so prevalent in what passes for journalism today.
The fact that the Sun Herald chose the headline “Young Republicans really don’t like liberals” and the ensuing feeding frenzy in the article’s online comment section really didn’t come as much of a surprise to the students. In fact, the Sun Herald pretty much lived up to their expectations.
It is interesting that the students’ opinions regarding the media went unmentioned in an article that was so committed to spotlighting the hot-button issues discussed.
As Launa Craig said in her quote, “We’re going to be able to take criticism.”
The criticisms these young people have endured are the result of agreeing to freely discuss their thoughts and opinions.
It is sad that the opportunity to provide true “insight” about some of the Coast’s most civic-minded citizens was squandered — the victim of agenda over substance.
It is unlikely that the opportunity will present itself again.
Wendy Barthe Peavy, sponsor
Harrison County TARs
Biloxi
