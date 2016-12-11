‘Liberal’ is Christ-like

“Liberal,” as used today, is tantamount to “tolerant.”
It’s true that the younger generation is more tolerant of gay marriage, homosexuals, abortion and people of other races. In so doing, they have moved closer to Christian teaching (New Testament) than their elders.
The conservative opposition to this trend is reminiscent of the early days of Christianity when people were persecuted if they did not adhere to the orthodox application of that religion. That orthodoxy included some man-made rules and borrowings from the Old Testament. From the Spanish Inquisition to the edicts of the Puritans, their attitude was “do it my way or you’re an infidel.” It’s interesting to note that when Christianity was the age that Islam is now, it was behaving in much the same manner.
Conservatives who think that this country is going to Hell because of liberalism should take a good look at the New Testament and stop quoting the Old Testament.
Bruce Emerick
Carriere
