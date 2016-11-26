Guns protect us from tyranny

One need only pay attention to what is happening in Syria to understand why the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was considered by the founders to be second in importance only to the right to free speech.
The Second Amendment guarantees the right of the people to keep and bear arms. It is about the people having the ability to defend themselves against forces that would oppress them, including their own government.
Regardless of claims to the contrary, the Second Amendment is not about using firearms for sporting purposes, hunting, target shooting or any other such pursuits. It is absolutely about the defense of society against tyranny, period. The use of arms for purposes of putting meat on the table was never in question at the time the Second Amendment was written.
The wording of the Second Amendment has been analyzed again and again, with various parties attempting to explain why various phrases and/or words, and indeed the amendment itself, no longer apply in today’s world. Hogwash.
In a perfect world, no citizen of any country would fear their government. Unfortunately, it has been proven over and over and over throughout history that the people must be armed in order to to keep despots and government oppression in check.
Don Holtzclaw
Gulfport
Comments