Political actions have consequences

In all my 73 years, I have never seen such mayhem, discontent and rioting following an election.
Now the Democrats are trying to persuade Republican Electoral College members to change their votes to prevent President-elect Donald Trump from getting the 270 votes needed to win the election.
They need to remember the old saying, “What goes around, comes around.”
If they set a precedent, what is to prevent the Republicans from doing the same thing the next time?
It doesn’t matter if you are a Republican or Democrat. It was a hard-fought and sometimes dirty campaign. Just because your person did not win is not justification to riot, block highways, attack people or try to hijack the election by other means.
This is the United States of America, not some Third World banana republic.
Richard Roesner
Ocean Springs
