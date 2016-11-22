Fallacy of a hoax

I heard an example of the fallacy of the idea that the oceans will rise with the melting of the polar ice caps.
The theory went like this: You fill a bathtub half full; you then place a 50-pound block of ice in the tub; the level in the tub will rise by the displacement from the block of ice. If you allow the block of ice to melt, by climate change theology, the level should continue to rise.
In reality, with the formation of the polar ice caps, the oceans have already adjusted to the displacement caused by the ice. As they melt, they will displace less water and the levels will remain unchanged. No disaster.
It sounds good to this deplorable.
Stuart Beardslee
Moss Point
