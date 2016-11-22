Republicans love the environment, too

I’m sorry that John Kunellis (“Get ready, environmentalists,” Nov. 16) feels that “Republicans don’t believe in protecting the environment,” thinking that “it’s only a resource to be exploited.”
Really?
Like Kunellis, I am an environmentalist. For many years, I’ve supported and appreciated the Sierra Club, Nature Conservancy and several other nature organizations. I’ve always loved the beauty and majesty of God’s creation.
But I’m also a Republican — a conservative — from a long line of Republicans. There are many of us who believe in protecting and respecting the earth, and using its bounty wisely.
I hope and pray that our country’s new administration will enact beneficial legislation on behalf of our environment as well as its people of both political parties.
Alice Jones
Bay St. Louis
Comments