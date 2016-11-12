Train horns are too loud, disrupting

This is a complaint about the CSX railroad train. On the Coast, the train wakes people every night. The middle of the night, five times a night, especially on weekends.
I have contacted the mayor and City Council of Gulfport and my U.S. representatives. I received no response.
I have tried earplugs, but they don’t work for a 10-ton horn exceeding decibel violations.
The railroad line could be moved north, with spur lines to local destinations, and a city ordinance prohibiting trains from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. would be helpful. I am in my 70s, disabled and retired.
Richard Harrsch
Gulfport
