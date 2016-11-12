Don’t back down, Gov. Bryant

The editorial “Bryant should back down from ‘religious objections’ appeal” (Nov. 2) is the epitome of liberal philosophy gone wild.
It implies that the people of North Mississippi are morally and ethically inferior to those of South Mississippi. This is a case of the blatant discrimination that you supposedly abhor. The line between the two is not defined, but it is assumed to be the northern boundary of Harrison County.
It is further implied that people of South Mississippi fully embrace the LGBT movement. I live in South Mississippi and I certainly do not support the movement.
The claim that it is an embarrassment to our state is your view.
The only embarrassment, in my opinion, is the apparent abandonment of long-held social ideals and the philosophy that we must conform and be as the liberal establishment dictates.
V. Afton Anderson
Gulfport
