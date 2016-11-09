Letters to the Editor

November 9, 2016 5:00 AM

Stone County High makes me proud

I have had the privilege for the past two years to serve as a teaching artist at Stone High School.

Most recently, more than 102 students participated in a project that celebrated Mississippi Heroes in honor of the state’s upcoming bicentennial.

On Oct. 27, a diverse group of students presented their projects, which included a short play based on a hero’s journey; comic strips highlighting heroes they had researched at the Old Firehouse Museum; a TV talk show about the work of the Stapp sisters and their contributions to the community; a short film celebrating the school’s participation in the Blessings in a Back Pack program to combat hunger; a schoolwide campaign to collect water bottles; and a musical slideshow promoting and challenging students to work toward individual eco-heroism.

I worked with teachers in history, English, theater, culinary arts and science. The camaraderie and mutual respect among students and faculty were exemplary. I was very proud of their efforts and so enjoy working at this high school.

Tonya Hays

Gulfport

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Long lines at St. Martin precinct

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos