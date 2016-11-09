Stone County High makes me proud

I have had the privilege for the past two years to serve as a teaching artist at Stone High School.
Most recently, more than 102 students participated in a project that celebrated Mississippi Heroes in honor of the state’s upcoming bicentennial.
On Oct. 27, a diverse group of students presented their projects, which included a short play based on a hero’s journey; comic strips highlighting heroes they had researched at the Old Firehouse Museum; a TV talk show about the work of the Stapp sisters and their contributions to the community; a short film celebrating the school’s participation in the Blessings in a Back Pack program to combat hunger; a schoolwide campaign to collect water bottles; and a musical slideshow promoting and challenging students to work toward individual eco-heroism.
I worked with teachers in history, English, theater, culinary arts and science. The camaraderie and mutual respect among students and faculty were exemplary. I was very proud of their efforts and so enjoy working at this high school.
Tonya Hays
Gulfport
