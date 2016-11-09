Christians stand with Bryant

I very much resent the Sun Herald Editorial Board on Nov. 2 (“Bryant should back down from ‘religious objections’ appeal”) presuming to speak for the residents of South Mississippi on the decision of Gov. Phil Bryant to support the religious objections law in our great state.
Thousands of Christian South Mississippians stand united with our brothers and sisters in North Mississippi in support of Bryant and more importantly than him, in support of God’s design in creation of male and female and marriage of one man and one woman.
To presume that we in South Mississippi are somehow “more enlightened” than those hicks from North Mississippi is not only wrong, it’s not true.
If Mississippi remains the only state to stand up for God and his design, then so be it. Don’t back down Bryant. You have much more support than you know.
Joe Boughton
Gautier
