Vote, and don’t be intimidated

Now is the time for change.
If you listen to the mainstream media, Hillary Clinton has already won the election, and that’s exactly what they want you to think. Then you don’t go and vote. It’s the oldest military trick there is: If you’re intimidated, you won’t fight.
As for myself and lots of others, we’re veterans, and we know this trick.
So do you want the same ole politician who’s already had that 12 years in office or someone who’s not a politician?
Donald Trump has his faults, but we at least know them and we also know that’s been blown way out of proportion by the mainstream media. Oh, and Putin has nothing to do with it. It’s the scare tactic that I mentioned above.
Vote and don’t let the liberal press tell you it doesn’t matter because it does. I’m fine with a female president — just not this one. She has too many lies and crooked back-room deals. But the most dangerous and damaging thing she has done is turn her back on you here in Mississippi. We don’t matter because we’re nobody — or at least that’s her opinion.
Read those leaked emails for yourself. I did. Just Google it.
Malcolm McBee
Gulfport
