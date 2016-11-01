Palazzo deserving of our support

In October, the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, the state’s largest general farm organization, held a recognition dinner for Congressman Steven Palazzo and presented him with a “Friend of Farm Bureau” Award for his service to the farming community in our state during his tenure in the 114th Congress.
Palazzo is a true advocate for farm and rural landowner issues in Congress. He serves not only on the House Appropriations Committee, but specifically on the agriculture subcommittee. This subcommittee plays a vital role in regard to various farming issues that arise every year. He has been a vocal advocate who directly interfaces with his colleagues on issues important to farmers.
Palazzo has been a champion leading the charge to fight burdensome regulations from the EPA impacting the state’s farms and small businesses, such as the Waters of the United States rule, which would allow the federal government to further regulate “navigable waters” in the state. He has also been an advocate to repeal the death tax and bring other sensible tax relief to small businesses and hard-working Mississippians.
South Mississippi is lucky to have a member of Congress who understands issues that relate to rural land owners and farmers and serves on the right committees to ensure his state is treated fairly in Washington. Keep up the good work, Congressman Palazzo.
Louis Breaux IV
Hancock County Farm Bureau Federation president
Kiln
Comments