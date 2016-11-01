Voting on Nov. 8 is not about who you like the best or dislike the least — it’s about choosing the most qualified candidate to represent our country as its president.
The future of our nation is in the balance. Tawdry discourse consumed this election cycle.
It is time to exercise your right to vote. I encourage everyone to vote. Many of us sacrificed for this right.
Don’t be influenced by those who say our vote won’t count in Mississippi if you are a Democrat or independent. If you don’t vote, don’t complain about the results.
This election is especially critical for those between the ages of 18 and 35.
If you want a meaningful change in Washington, then vote to remove those representatives and senators who, since 2009, have refused to work for the best interests of our state and this country.
This obstruction must be stopped.
Gerry Gilbert
Diamondhead
