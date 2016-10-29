Call Congress on climate change

Kudos to Paul Hampton for his fine article on climate change and how Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers hope to move the needle just a little bit on those members of Congress who are reluctant to support carbon emissions legislation.
Hampton wonders what will it take until members of Congress finally get that human-caused climate change is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. Would you believe that one member of Congress told us that his office received 10 phone calls in one morning from constituents concerned about climate change and urging the member to meet with Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers? The member’s office thought that was a huge constituent response. Ten phone calls that probably took one minute each was perceived as huge!
In the biblical story, Abraham asked God to spare the evil towns of Sodom and Gomorrah if 10 righteous people could be found there. Imagine if Congress would take action if 10 people from your district would call, and you didn’t pick up the phone.
You have huge power.
Please use it.
Judy Weiss
Brookline, Mass.
