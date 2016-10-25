Johnson, Stein offer options

Both the Democratic and Republican parties have given us deplorable candidates for president, but we don’t have to vote for either one. There are two third-party candidates on the ballot: Gary Johnson, Libertarian Party, and Jill Stein, Green Party.
I challenge you to research them both and choose the one you think will make the best president.
This election truly is in our hands and we need to make an informed and rational decision. Stein is on the ballot in 45 states and is qualified for write-in status in another three states, so she does have a real shot at winning the presidency. Not only would Jill Stein be the first woman president, she would also be the first Jewish president.
Let’s end politics as usual and elect people who will truly represent the will of the American people instead of special interests.
Sandra Alawine
Ocean Springs
