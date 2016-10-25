We have another choice in Stein

Comparing Clinton to Trump is a mistake. It moves the political spectrum a step further right to avoid two steps further right. It sells our “democratic republic” to the billionaire class and it quiescently submits to their rule. Hillary represents that class as much as Donald is of that class.
Comparing Clinton to Trump is merely a game of “bait and switch.” Whether or not we like it, the only national candidate who offers a real shift back toward the democratically republican tradition upon which this nation was founded is Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party.
When we allow a tiny fraction of the population (i.e., the billionaire class) to select two candidates for us to choose between, we abandon the nearly sacred institution of freely and fairly electing our representatives based on our wants and needs.
When we vote against Trump or Clinton because we don’t like, trust or even hate the other, we allow ourselves to be seduced into wasting our vote. We abandon any pretense of exercising our responsibility of protecting our rights as well as ensuring the transfer of those rights and privileges to our children and their children’s children.
We have a choice and it isn’t the one the billionaire class and the mass media offer us. We don’t have to submit to the will of the billionaire class. We can vote for a candidate who represents a truly sane choice. We can vote for Dr. Jill Stein.
Roger Mills
Gulfport
