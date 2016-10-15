Climate debate is far from over

In his “Check the facts on climate change” letter (Sept. 28), Mr. Bill Curtis responded to my “Address climate change cautiously” letter (Sept. 21) and argues that the anthropogenic (man-made) climate debate is over, but the debate is far from over.
Mr. Curtis incorrectly quotes my previous letter as stating “The National Association of Scholars ... suggests,” but my letter actually states, “A recent publication of the National Association of Scholars ... suggests,” and this publication can be found on the National Association of Scholars website under “Estimated 40 percent of scientists doubt man-made global warming,” which is their headline, not mine. Go there and read this publication for yourself.
Mr. Curtis states this publication relies on the “guess” of S. Fred Singer. Mr. Curtis also states, “This conclusion is based on well-known laws of physics and confirmed by years of data collection,” a comment I agree with, although I don’t believe Mr. Curtis is a physicist, nor am I.
Oh, by the way, Dr. S. Fred Singer has his Ph.D. in physics from Princeton University and is professor emeritus of environmental sciences at the University of Virginia.
Mr. Curtis added, “Wise people will challenge their opinions by checking the facts,” and Thomas Jefferson once said, “Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom.”
William D. Blakeslee
Gulfport
