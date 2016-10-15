It is really disheartening to realize that we are in the midst of a Godless election.
I do not recall any of the many speeches from either candidate mentioning God. Neither candidate ever claimed any reliance upon God to help them guide this great nation. Those who take the time to read Scripture are aware that according to Scripture, we are living in the last days and looking for great calamity to come upon this earth.
God gave his creations 6,000 years to see if they could ever learn the way of peace, but they have not.
We read in Scripture that even before the creation of the universe, God created the angelic realm to assist God in completing his creation. However, just as man rejected God, Lucifer, his archangel, rejected him.
Stuart Beardslee
Moss Point
Comments