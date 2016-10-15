Hurricanes slowed Pascagoula’s progress

This is in response to Geraldine Warden’s “Pascagoula deserves your pride, attention” letter (Oct. 5):
I agree we could use more places to have fun or see a movie in Pascagoula, but Ms. Warden seems to have forgotten about our famous drawbridge, the oyster shell parking lots and driveways, the yellow rain, what U.S. 90 use to be and how life stopped at Chicot Street, not to forget dancing at the LaFont.
How can anyone forget the annoying drawbridge? Yes, improvements have been slow, but hurricanes have a tendency to slow down growth.
Mary Spalding
Pascagoula
