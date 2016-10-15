Respect our votes

County supervisors and city leaders: Remember your oath of office that you swore before God and your constituents to uphold the laws of the United States Constitution and the state of Mississippi.
If you remove the state flag or refuse to fly it on government buildings without voter approval, you are violating the rights of those voters. The majority, 65 percent of Mississippi, voted to keep the state flag as is, and you have no right and no authority to overrule the majority.
If you do, that leads to broken trust, which would call other issues of trust into question.
So who do you support: The majority or the minority? Remember we voted to keep the flag, and we can also vote to remove you from office.
Louis Brady
Waveland
