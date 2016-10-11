We appreciate our Coast communities

The residents of Gulf Coast Rescue Mission would like to thank the Biloxi Fire Department and all emergency personnel for their efforts in putting out the fire that occurred here on Sept. 10. Thankfully, none of our residents were injured.
We would also like to thank everyone who has supplied financial support as well as all the churches, organizations, businesses and individuals who have stepped up and provided work crews to help remove the debris, provided food items and paper products, donated clothing and hygiene items, etc.
This is the time where we appreciate the efforts of the beautiful, caring people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and we look forward to the bigger and better facility that will be rebuilt, so we can continue to help meet the ever-growing needs of those in our community.
Thank you all so much.
Tom and Tammy Mims, directors
Biloxi
Comments