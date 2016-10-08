Don’t outsource dock to China

1:30 Six trips through Hurricane Matthew Pause

2:01 Myles Brennan receives his Under Armour All-American jersey

3:10 Cassie Barker surrenders to authorities

0:56 See Gulfport teen's touching homecoming invitation

4:38 Sports Guys Week 8: George County 'one of the more dangerous offenses'

1:42 By the way:Bowzer from Sha Na Na is having a pool party at the Beau Rivage

2:03 $140M expansion of Margaritaville Biloxi with giant Ferris wheel envisioned

1:27 Jayden takes a special ride

5:43 Long Beach Police Chief deals with tragic death, department morale

2:00 Birds of a feather flock to Long Beach Cruisin' the Coast parade