October 8, 2016 9:00 AM

Don’t blame Democrats for 2008 recession

A recent Sound Off submission blamed Democrats for the 2008 recession and predicted a repeat if Democrats are elected.

That recession, like the Great Depression, began when a Republican was president. The prediction that another would result from a Democratic government is unfounded.

The recovery has been better than the GOP admits. Some facts, according to various .gov websites:

  • Jobs have been added in the private sector for 73 consecutive months — a record. 14.4 million total.
  • Unemployment has dropped from 10 percent to below 5 percent — lower than when Reagan left office.
  • Budget deficit has decreased by $1 trillion.

The middle class has not benefited as it should because more than half of the national income has gone to the top 1 percent. That is not a recovery issue. You can thank the GOP tax reductions on the wealthy for that.

Clinton’s plan increases taxes for that elite group. Trump’s plan is the old “trickle-down” approach tried by Reagan, which nearly tripled the national debt with a 190 percent increase and began the wealth inequity.

Bruce Emerick

Carriere

