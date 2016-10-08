Budget: How did Palazzo vote?

Last month, Congress voted on Obama’s last hurrah: His budget.
The continuing resolution to provide a budget for the federal government from Oct. 1 through Dec. 9 added billions to the debt, as expected from a bloated federal government under an Obama administration.
In this bill: A raise for Planned Parenthood, continued Obamacare funding, painfully high tax rates and, as confirmed by the office of Sen. Roger Wicker, funding to implement Obama’s executive orders on gun control, which are awful and modeled after California’s egregious gun rights restrictions, if that gives you a picture. Also included: Sky-high entitlement spending, special favors for lobbyists and, most importantly, the continued ballooning of our national debt, which is already above $19 trillion.
Thankfully, in the United States, Congress has the power of the purse, so disastrous presidencies that propose unsustainable or intolerable ideas can be checked by the power of the House of Representatives. And what’s even better is that Congress has a strong Republican majority in 2016.
House Republicans have a duty to save the country from this disaster. So how did Congressman Steven Palazzo, our representative, vote on these issues?
Once again, Palazzo voted for abortion. Palazzo voted for gun control. Obama’s unconstitutional policies will go unchecked. He is definitely a big spender, and somehow, Palazzo will still have the letters “R” and “MS” next to his name.
The overwhelmingly conservative 4th District of Mississippi, however, will not stand for it. Will there be a primary challenger in the 2018 Republican primary to choose our next congressman? Probably.
Brewer Arnoult
Pass Christian
Comments