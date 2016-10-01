Letters to the Editor

October 1, 2016 9:00 AM

‘Outstanding’ Coast doctor earned my respect

Words are insufficient for the gratitude I have for Memorial Hospital at Gulfport’s Dr. David LaRosa.

In my 79-plus years, I have never had a doctor call me at home on several occasions to check on my medical problems, but Dr. LaRosa did. How many others do that?

I have talked to a lot of his patients over a period of time, and just as I do, they have the utmost respect and admiration for his medical care.

Dr. LaRosa has done, is doing and will continue to do so much for so many. He comes under the category of “outstanding.”

Wes Melton

Long Beach

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Pascagoula stages dramatic 4th quarter comeback over Stone

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos