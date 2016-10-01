‘Outstanding’ Coast doctor earned my respect

Words are insufficient for the gratitude I have for Memorial Hospital at Gulfport’s Dr. David LaRosa.
In my 79-plus years, I have never had a doctor call me at home on several occasions to check on my medical problems, but Dr. LaRosa did. How many others do that?
I have talked to a lot of his patients over a period of time, and just as I do, they have the utmost respect and admiration for his medical care.
Dr. LaRosa has done, is doing and will continue to do so much for so many. He comes under the category of “outstanding.”
Wes Melton
Long Beach
