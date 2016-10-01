Be reasonable and follow the law

To live in the United States, you must obey its laws and act like a reasonable person.
The reasonable person standard is by no means democratic in its scope. It is, contrary to popular conception, intentionally distinct from that of the “average person,” who is not necessarily guaranteed to always be reasonable.
The reasonable person will weigh the utility of his actions, including the foreseeable risk of harm his actions create versus the utility of his actions, the extent of the risk so created, the likelihood such risk will actually cause harm to others, any alternatives of lesser risk and the costs of those alternatives.
Taking action requires the reasonable person to be appropriately informed, capable, aware of the law and fair-minded. Such a person might do something extraordinary in certain circumstances, but whatever that person does or thinks, it is always reasonable.
If you draw or exhibit a firearm — whether loaded or not — in a rude, angry or threatening manner in the immediate presence of a peace officer who is engaged in the performance of his/her duties, you are committing a crime.
If you do not act like a reasonable person, the least that can happen is you may have to spend time in jail, but the worst that can happen is you may lose your life.
Toby Dombrowski
Gulfport
