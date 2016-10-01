Consider the candidates carefully

You should realize the big difference between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton can be summed up with “me first versus America first!”
Remember the words of President Kennedy: “My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” This was a huge request, which fell on deaf ears for many Americans.
Now we are facing a huge budget deficit, a disintegrating military and problems with our infrastructure. Do you really think that giving away our hard-earned money to illegals or foreign countries can solve these problems?
Vote for Hillary Clinton and you will completely ignore the words of President Kennedy. You will be aiding in the further destruction of our country. The ironic thing is that it really isn’t going to be for you as you hope!
I urge you to think long and hard about your selection of the two candidates!
Richard Vermeulen
Ocean Springs
