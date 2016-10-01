Can the Coast prevent such a tragedy?

After the recent tragedy in Memphis where all those folks died of smoke inhalation due to burglar bars on all windows and doors, I have paid attention to the several fires we have had here locally.
On the videos I’ve seen, the fire tankers and engines have no winches on them unless they weren’t visible to the cameras.
Anyhow, my question is: With all the equipment we know of, including the Jaws of Life, are there winches on the trucks so that responders can readily jerk burglar bars and doors off burning buildings from a distance, allowing responders to get to the victims?
If not, why?
I know the same tragedy can happen here as it did on Second Street in Gulfport many years ago.
Joe Cain
Gulfport
