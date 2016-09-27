Don’t forget the power of reading

The U.S. seems to have too many non-readers. By non-reader, I mean people who can read but don’t read anything of substance and can’t read for more than a few minutes.
Those people are then generally guided by the loudest voice on the television, iPad and phone. TV has expanded to other devices, and the newspaper has diminished and evaporated in many young households.
The written word on the iPad is overlooked by spoken news. The computer, iPad and smartphone are all wonderful advancements, but the ability to read substantive articles is far superior to a loud rant.
If this continues, and it seems like it will, then our elections will be guided by the most money capable of producing the loudest voice and substance. Honesty and smart voters will be a thing of the past.
Gloria Burlette
Diamondhead
