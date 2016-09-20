Address climate change cautiously

What does “anthropogenic” mean? Simply stated, it means caused by or originating from human activity. There is a huge difference between climate change, which has always existed, and anthropogenic climate change, which may or may not exist as a factual imperative.
Climate change proponents like to quote a figure of 97 percent of scientists who support the anthropogenic climate change narrative. A recent publication of the National Association of Scholars (nas.org), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, suggests the correct figure is more like a 60/40 percent split in such scientific opinions.
I doubt anyone really knows what the correct factual figure is because no one has polled all the millions of scientists around the world, and the answer to this question is subject to so many variables (e.g., whether a scientist has a personal financial interest in perpetuating this narrative, the scope and depth of a scientist’s knowledge and whether there is an underlying sub rosa agenda being pursued, etc.)
Two points are made: Climate change and anthropogenic climate change are two completely different matters, and if anthropogenic climate change really exists, there is significant doubt regarding the efficacy of humanity’s ability to ameliorate the effects of anthropogenic climate change.
Before undertaking massive and radical upheavals to attempt to affect the global, social, political and economic transformations purported to address anthropogenic climate change, it is suggested we pause long enough to consider the potential dire consequences of such steps. Your descendants will thank you.
William D. Blakeslee
Gulfport
