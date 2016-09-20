Letters to the Editor

Express your opposition, but honor the flag

When explaining why he didn’t stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Colin Kaepernick said, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

Kaepernick’s behavior, I think, was immature and based on ignorance. He is young, and I hope he grows out of that. However, he is right that the USA has a long, deep history of oppressing people of color and treating them unjustly.

Nonetheless, our flag stands for the ideals because of which we fight against racial injustice and oppression. Therefore, Kaepernick — and all of us — should stand to honor the flag and then find other ways of expressing our opposition to injustice and oppression.

Richard E. Creel

Biloxi

