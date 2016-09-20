Letters to the Editor

September 20, 2016 9:00 AM

Here’s how to destroy a democracy

Here are several ways to destroy a democracy:

  • Deplete the military
  • Disarm the citizenry
  • Have a nation dependent on welfare
  • Don’t maintain national security
  • Have no law and order
  • Support the death of journalism
  • Encourage political correctness instead of truth
  • Reward family separations
  • Forsake veterans
  • Divide and conquer
  • Defame heroes
  • Nurture self-indulgence
  • Have Godless orientations
  • Be fiscally irresponsible
  • Elect incompetent members of Congress
  • Eliminate craftsmen and small businesses

Lenny Emmanuel

Pass Christian

