Here’s how to destroy a democracy

Here are several ways to destroy a democracy:
- Deplete the military
- Disarm the citizenry
- Have a nation dependent on welfare
- Don’t maintain national security
- Have no law and order
- Support the death of journalism
- Encourage political correctness instead of truth
- Reward family separations
- Forsake veterans
- Divide and conquer
- Defame heroes
- Nurture self-indulgence
- Have Godless orientations
- Be fiscally irresponsible
- Elect incompetent members of Congress
- Eliminate craftsmen and small businesses
Lenny Emmanuel
Pass Christian
