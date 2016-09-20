Vote for the future

The national debt is a favorite GOP topic and always described as a product of Democratic spending.
The fact is that two-thirds of that debt was incurred during the tenure of last three Republican presidents. Reagan nearly tripled the debt (190 percent increase) with his “trickle-down” experiment. George W. is in second place with his trillion-dollar war and concurrent tax reduction (another try at trickle-down).
What’s their solution? How do we reduce the debt? Hit the middle class with cuts to Social Security and Medicare while retaining tax breaks for the wealthy and loopholes for corporations.
It is ironic and sad that the party of the rich, by the rich and for the rich is supported by the poor of the South.
Start voting for the future, folks. That’s where your children will live.
Bruce Emerick
Carriere
