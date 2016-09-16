Junkyard cars are dangerous

Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos was quoted in the Sun Herald article (Sept. 7) on Labor Day crashes: “People with worn tires on their vehicles hydroplane. There’s windshield wiper blade problems that reduce visibility …” This is the perfect introduction to my letter.
The cars on our Mississippi roads are deplorable. I have witnessed cars literally held together with duct tape, bungee cords and coat hangers. Front ends missing, Visqueen over broken windows that you can’t see out of, no bumpers, and burning so much oil that you would have to pass them for better visibility. I’ve even seen windshield wipers working with strings holding them in place. Oh, the list goes on and on.
These cars on our roads should be in a junkyard and I blame our state Legislature. While we had a mediocre inspection at one time, we at least had an inspection. Drivers must be accountable for their automobiles.
Other states that have inspections withhold inspection stickers until problems like faulty windshield wipers, bald tires, no lights, worn brake pads and emissions are corrected.
According to a 2015 USAToday.com article, vehicles were the leading cause for accidental deaths in Mississippi with 22.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. This is the second highest in the nation.
Would a solid car inspection help reduce road deaths and accidents? What do you think?
Liz Serpa
Tradition
Comments