If you're going to smoke weed or anything else, don't do it in a drive-thru

Most days we can find a story about Mississippi and Mississippians that make us proud to call the Magnolia State, and the Coast in particular, our home.
This is not one of those stories. This is Mississippi at its rudest.
A Sonic in downtown Gulfport had to put up a sign asking its customers to put out their weed before pulling through the drive-thru.
Why? Because some people think its funny to blow marijuana smoke into young Sonic workers' faces. It shouldn't be such a pervasive problem that a fast-food joint has to post a sign asking customers to refrain.
We're not here to argue whether marijuana should be legalized. We're here to condemn anyone who would blow smoke in anyone's face. It's rude.
And, since we posted the story on our Facebook page, we have learned that the problem isn't confined to Sonic or weed.
Bank tellers weighed in. They say it's fairly common to get a noseful of cigarette smoke when they work the drive-thru.
That's rude. And gross.
One commenter said the smoke triggers migraines as she works at a bank drive thru.
A lot of employees don't smoke and they don't want to smell yours.
It's annoying. It's inconsiderate. And exposure to second-hand smoke can cause health problems.
Because this particular story involves marijuana it has been shared widely, which makes it look like we have more than our share of inconsiderate folks.
So, when the urge hits to light up in the drive-thru, take a deep breath and wait until you have your order and you're away from the window.
That will be a sign that you care about others. And that's a good sign.
Comments