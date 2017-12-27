Spectacular sunrises and casinos, such as the Beau Rivage, are just two of the Mississippi Coast’s attractions.
Spectacular sunrises and casinos, such as the Beau Rivage, are just two of the Mississippi Coast’s attractions. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
Spectacular sunrises and casinos, such as the Beau Rivage, are just two of the Mississippi Coast’s attractions. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File

Editorials

We can improve tourism on the Coast by looking to millennials

By The Editorial Board

December 27, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

We’d like to acknowledge, and lend our support to, the latest example of the One Coast spirit.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes and Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich came last week to the meeting of the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast board.

Gilich said they were there to see how the Coast’s two biggest cities can work with the regional tourism agency to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. And we’re glad Gilich said he wasn’t there to cause a stir. Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast already has had enough tumult in recent months.

We urge the mayors to give incoming Executive Director Milton Segarra a chance to get settled after he arrives Jan. 8 before suggesting any changes in the relationship between the cities and the tourism bureau.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gilich earlier in December sent the board a letter asking for detailed information about the board’s origins and finances. That, we are afraid, could create a stir. We hope this is just as Gilich said, a desire to better understand the tourism bureau.

That would be a good thing. Gulfport and Biloxi are the two biggest contributors in terms of tourism taxes and the two biggest players in the tourism market. The agency was created to look at the big picture: How to help the three coastal counties attract more visitors and grow that tourism market.

Gilich said he wants the bureau to share the information with his Innovation Team to that end.

“We believe there are some joint actions that Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the county and the city could take to achieve some win-win-win developments for the tourism industry and all the people of the Gulf Coast,” Gilich wrote in a letter to the bureau.

We are anxious to see what that would be.

And about that Innovation Team. We couldn’t help but notice that an important generation — the millennial generation — has no representation on that team.

While the Innovation Team certainly could consult millennials on the Coast, we’d like to see some on a team that seems to be integral to the mayor’s plans.

Millennials are the tourists we should be eager to attract. They’ll be spending money on travel, concerts and other segments of the “experience” economy for years to come. We would be making a mistake if we did not take every opportunity to learn what it would take to lure more millennials to the Coast. Including them on this team would be one such opportunity.

More Videos

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Pause
2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers 2:36

2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver 1:12

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

One Coast and 25 years of casinos saluted 2:51

One Coast and 25 years of casinos saluted

Hurricane Nate: storm surge flooding rushes into Biloxi parking garage 0:29

Hurricane Nate: storm surge flooding rushes into Biloxi parking garage

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 5:05

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos

  • New smoke-free casino in Gulfport will bring in millennials, casino owner says

    Rick Carter, co-owner of Island View Casino in Gulfport, said their new 70,000-square-foot casino on the south side of U.S. 90 will be smoke free to be more attractive to millennials and other non-smokers.

New smoke-free casino in Gulfport will bring in millennials, casino owner says

Rick Carter, co-owner of Island View Casino in Gulfport, said their new 70,000-square-foot casino on the south side of U.S. 90 will be smoke free to be more attractive to millennials and other non-smokers.

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

The editorial represents the views of the Sun Herald editorial board. Opinions of columnists and cartoonists are their own.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Pause
2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers 2:36

2017 through the lens of the Sun Herald photographers

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver 1:12

Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away 2:06

Hotel Pass Christian is a place to get away

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

One Coast and 25 years of casinos saluted 2:51

One Coast and 25 years of casinos saluted

Hurricane Nate: storm surge flooding rushes into Biloxi parking garage 0:29

Hurricane Nate: storm surge flooding rushes into Biloxi parking garage

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos 5:05

25-year evolution of South Mississippi casinos

  • How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

    In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. See other statistics showing how America has changed

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

View More Video