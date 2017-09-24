Why all the secrecy around this rare brain tumor?

More Videos

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Pause
Biloxi couple shares their love with strangers 1:50

Biloxi couple shares their love with strangers

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

  • 3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame?

    Parents of three children diagnosed with DIPG, a rare brain cancer, wonder if their proximity to the Ocean Springs community is a factor. Two of the three have died in the last eight years and the third is in hospice care.

Parents of three children diagnosed with DIPG, a rare brain cancer, wonder if their proximity to the Ocean Springs community is a factor. Two of the three have died in the last eight years and the third is in hospice care. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Parents of three children diagnosed with DIPG, a rare brain cancer, wonder if their proximity to the Ocean Springs community is a factor. Two of the three have died in the last eight years and the third is in hospice care. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Editorials

Why all the secrecy around this rare brain tumor?

By The Editorial Board

September 24, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED September 24, 2017 10:12 AM

“Something’s not right.”

That’s the haunting assessment of Angel Myers, whose daughter has a rare, terminal brain tumor. She’s talking about Ocean Springs, where two other children have died from the tumor. Nationwide, the tumor known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, affects somewhere between 300 and 400 people in a population of more than 325 million. So there are three cases in the immediate Ocean Springs area in a population of under 20,000.

No wonder the parents are scared. No wonder they are worried.

So far, health officials have said and done little to answer their questions. So we asked the officials, too.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“While the rate of DIPG in the small city was elevated over the time frame,” state epidemiologist Paul Byers emailed to the Sun Herald’s Margaret Baker, as she was reporting her excellent “Diagnosis: Death” series about the tumor cluster, “it is difficult to draw any conclusions from such small numbers of rare events.

“Because of the rarity, observation of the incidence of DIPG in a specific geographic area would need to be evaluated over a number of years to estimate a rate with any statistical stability.”

And he declined to be interviewed, agreeing to answer questions by email. His answers were far from satisfying.

He reticence about this matter strikes us as a little strange. He was outspoken in favor of vaccines earlier this year when someone put up an anti-vaccine billboard in Jackson, or when a Mississippian died from West Nile virus in July.

Doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson were no more help. After the Sun Herald received authorization from the parents of the children for a doctor to talk about the tumors, Dr. Betty Herrington, the director of pediatric neuro-oncology at UMMC, suddenly reversed course and said she had no interest in being interviewed.

Another doctor called to tell Baker she was doing the right thing by looking into DIPG, but then asked not to be quoted.

Such behavior raises all sorts of questions, but mainly we wonder why all the secrecy? We would expect those charged with protecting the public’s health would be more forthcoming with the public.

Some good may eventually come of these families’ suffering. We suspect very few on the Coast had heard of DIPG. We expect there are those who feel the way we do. They want to know what they can do to help prevent any other families from enduring their pain. Our health officials should guide and lead those efforts.

Angel Myers plans to take her case to Washington, D.C., to press Congress for investigation and more money for research into DIPG and other childhood cancers. We wish her much success.

The editorial represents the views of the Sun Herald editorial board. Opinions of columnists and cartoonists are their own.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Pause
Biloxi couple shares their love with strangers 1:50

Biloxi couple shares their love with strangers

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

  • How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

    In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. See other statistics showing how America has changed

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

View More Video