Foreign aid helps economy, makes world safer

President Donald Trump’s administration proposed many cuts to the federal budget and among them was a cut of 31 percent to USAID and the State Department. Many believe that the U.S is already spending enough on foreign aid with the majority thinking it makes up for 25 percent of the federal budget when in reality it is barely 1 percent.
Right now there are more people suffering from hunger and poverty than the population of the U.S., Canada and EU combined. There are 2.7 million newborns worldwide that die within their first month of life and 161 million children not attending primary school. Seeing these numbers can be quite overwhelming, but with the right resources we can fight to end global poverty.
We have seen the outcome when countries receive foreign aid and start to develop a healthy economy. When countries start to transition out of poverty their purchasing power increases and opens the U.S markets for our products which leads to more jobs. We have already seen this happen with countries such as Germany and South Korea. In fact, 11 of America’s top 15 trading partners were at one point recipients of U.S foreign aid.
Another area where foreign aid can do good is our national security. The world’s most dangerous countries are also among the poorest. By helping countries build their capacity for responsible governance and security we can stop terrorists from seeking them as a safe haven.
“Development is a lot cheaper than sending soldiers.”
– Robert Gates, Former Secretary of Defense
Zelia Little
Gulfport
