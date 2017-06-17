Let this investigation run its course

President Donald Trump is being investigated. That much we know for certain, given that the president himself confirmed it in a tweet Friday to end a dizzying week of news out of Washington.
That investigation should be allowed to proceed with due diligence.
There are far too many self-professed experts spreading gossip, rumor and self-servicing statements dressed up as fact. We’re relatively sure most of those social media pundits aren’t on special counsel Robert Mueller’s staff and don’t have access to the investigation or the evidence, if any, that it has uncovered.
This is not the time for such juvenile behavior.
We are already a fractured nation and every incendiary post or tweet shared serves only to widen the divide. Every American should be concerned.
Trump deserves to be treated fairly, to be considered innocent until proven guilty. Too many seem to be unwilling to afford him that right. And, that’s wrong.
We have confidence in Mueller, a proven leader, and his staff. And any attempt to undermine his investigation deserves everyone’s derision.
As it stands, the nation’s government is all but paralyzed. It will remain so until we know the truth about Russia, its involvement in our electoral process and what, if any, role Trump and his team played.
It’s clear Russia interfered in the November election. What isn’t so clear is why and to what end.
But if Russia intended to shake our confidence in the government it has, for now, succeeded. The president’s approval rating is by most measures at a record low for this early in his term. Congress rates even lower.
There is widespread distrust of our institutions. Opposing sides are fighting in the streets. Our enemies must be enjoying this spectacle. The sooner this investigation is over, and the chips have fallen, the better.
As we said shortly after he was elected, we are not saying Trump cannot be criticized. We are saying that such criticism should be fact-based, not the offshoot of anonymous social media posts.
Likewise, the president’s supporters should be just as circumspect. We need more listeners and fewer talkers.
The partisan bickering has managed to infiltrate our lives to a degree we have never seen. It has divided friends and family members. It is toxic.
We should begin what will be a long process of rebuilding the unity we had long enjoyed. We have lost sight of the fact most of us have similar goals, we just respectfully disagree about how to achieve them. We should strive to regain that vision.
